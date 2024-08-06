Kick-Off Homecoming Season Early For A Chance To Win

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The first five girls in line at Terry Costa on Saturday, August 24, will have the chance to win a free dress

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Homecoming season is back again, and with it comes an exciting kickoff to the school year! Homecoming is a chance to show off school spirit and make an impression with styles that bring out the best in you. Terry Costa offers a wide selection of the latest and returning favorite styles from top designers like Sherri Hill, Ava Presley, Portia and Scarlet, Faviana, Ashley Lauren, and more, making finding the perfect dress easier. Bringing the excitement of homecoming season into its store, Terry Costa is hosting its annual homecoming kickoff party on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25. As a reward for eager homecoming partiers, the first five girls in Terry Costa's line on Saturday will draw for the chance to win a free homecoming dress.“Homecoming is an exciting time to have fun and make wonderful memories that can last a lifetime,” Terry Costa Owner and CEO Tina Loyd said.“Our dedicated team is here to provide an extraordinary trying-on and shopping experience that's as fun and stress-free as possible, so our guests can focus on these wonderful moments.”When guests walk into Terry Costa, they are greeted by enthusiastic team members ready to help find that dream dress.The shopping experience is made even easier with the store organized by dress type for occasions, and each dress type is organized by size, style, and then color. Terry Costa's knowledgeable team of fashion-loving consultants helps guests into one of the over 50 dressing rooms in the store to find the dress of their dreams and accessories to go with it. Kick off the homecoming season at a store with fashion consultants ready to provide incredible customer service and unforgettable experiences on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25.As one of the top bridal and special events retailers in the United States and the fashion industry's prom and bridal headquarters, Terry Costa offers the widest selection of high-quality dresses in Texas. These dresses come at a wide range of price points and are marked at some of the best prices in the market. New and recurring guests don't need an appointment for an unforgettable Terry Costa experience because walk-ins are always welcome. Terry Costa is located in the Preston Valley Shopping Center at the intersection of the LBJ Freeway and Preston Road. For guests who can't make it into the store, Terry Costa has a website to put dreams within reach for everyone across the United States. For more updates about events and sales or the gorgeous homecoming dresses offered, check out Terry Costa's Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.- 30-About Terry CostaTerry Costa is the premier Prom, Homecoming, wedding, and other special events retailer. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of high-quality prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas, with a wide range of price points and some of the best prices in the market. For over 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW Metroplex with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. The Terry Costa team prides themselves on being there from your first formal dance to prom, to your wedding day, to your grandchild's wedding day, and for every event in between. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to putting“dreams within reach.”Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the website, Bridal Instagram, Prom Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.###

