ASE Index Down 0.30%

Amman, August 6 (Petra) – The Amman (ASE) closed Tuesday 0.30 percent down at 2,368 points.Some 4.3 million shares changed hands through 2,216 transactions in a of about JD4.6 million.The shares of 35 companies dropped, 25 increased and 34 were unchanged.

