Amir, Biden Discuss Mediation Efforts For Gaza Truce
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the President of the United States of America Joe Biden the strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received Tuesday from the US President.
The call also dealt with discussing regional and international issues of joint interest.
MENAFN06082024000067011011ID1108523540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.