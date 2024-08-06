Cummins 2023 - 2024 Sustainability Progress Report: Winning With The Power Of Difference

(MENAFN- 3BL) DE&I at Cummins

As Cummins' diversity has increased, so, too, have the company's innovation, community impact and business results. Inclusive environments enable Cummins to leverage the power of difference to solve challenges; the company is unwavering in its commitment to create a culture where everyone belongs.

Cummins' continued success hinges upon its ability to attract and retain diverse talent. The company has no plans to change course, sit idly by or be quiet about the business and moral case for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Meeting the evolving needs of Cummins' workforce, the company continuously improves talent practices to drive systemic change in the culture and ensure fair and equitable outcomes for all employees.

DE&I is integral to how Cummins conducts itself as a corporate citizen, and the company embraces its long legacy and moral responsibility to be a values-driven, positive force in society. For decades, Cummins has advocated for removing barriers for those who have historically been denied access to opportunity, including women, racial and ethnic groups, people with disabilities, veterans and the LGBTQ+ community.

By fostering inclusive environments in and outside of the company, Cummins employees can thrive, reach their full potential and feel connected to the company's purpose and one another.

Read the full 2023-2024 Cummins Sustainability Progress Report