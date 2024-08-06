IMPORTANT NOTICE TO TESLA SHAREHOLDERS/EMPLOYEES WHOSE FINANCIAL ADVISORS RECOMMENDED A COVERED CALL OPTION STRATEGY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Did You Lose Your TSLA Stock? Contact KlaymanToskes Immediately

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes has commenced an investigation into brokerage firms and advisors who unsuitably recommended covered call writing strategies for holders of concentrated Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock positions. The law firm urges all Tesla and employees who held accounts at full-service brokerage firms that suffered a loss of shares, or had to repurchase the shares at higher prices, to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.Tesla shareholders and employees who were forced to sell their stock, triggering a significant tax liability from low cost basis stock and/or paying a substantial amount of money to buy back their stock from an unsuitable covered call options strategy, may be entitled to a financial recovery through the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim .For many years, KlaymanToskes has advocated for investors holding large positions of stock, only to see it called away by risky covered call writing strategies used by their brokers/financial advisors. Our law firm has made significant recoveries on behalf of investors with concentrated stock positions who were recommended an unsuitable covered call writing strategy. Accordingly, KlaymanToskes has launched an investigation on behalf of Tesla shareholders and employees.Brokerage firms whose customers hold large concentrated stock positions have a duty to ensure that their customers understand the risks associated with a covered call writing strategy on a concentrated position. Customers whose objective is to maintain their stock position are entitled to full disclosure on this type of strategy.Tesla shareholders and employees who held large, concentrated portfolios at full-service brokerage/investment advisory firms and suffered a loss of shares, incurred a significant tax liability, or had to repurchase their shares at higher prices, are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes immediately at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...