Lorenzo Bell Appointed As New Board Chair For The North Central Minority Supplier Development Council

Seasoned Business Leader and Diversity Advocate to Lead NCMSDC Board Through Transformative Era

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC) proudly announces the appointment of Lorenzo Bell as its new Board Chair, replacing Veronica Johnson from ADM. Bell, an accomplished leader with a remarkable track record in supplier diversity and strategic business development, will assume the role immediately. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as NCMSDC undergoes significant transformation and leadership transition.Bell, currently the Associate Director of ESG & Enablement Services at Ernst & Young (EY), brings a wealth of experience and expertise in supplier diversity, having launched and led successful programs for several Fortune 500 corporations. At EY, he heads global strategy for the growth and expansion of their Environmental Social Governance Services program. In this role, he is responsible for the governance, strategy, and execution to develop a firmwide inclusive and sustainable supply chain that delivers innovative solutions and value for EY and its clients. A recognized leader in the industry, Lorenzo creates and leads business development center incubators, and accelerators to increase the customer and investor readiness of diverse entrepreneurs.In his more than 20 years of experience, Bell has been a champion of developing and sustaining partnerships with diverse business enterprises, significantly increasing economic opportunities. He has been instrumental in creating and implementing a global supplier diversity strategy in more than 40 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and India. His leadership has extended to global supply chains across manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, and construction/facilities management, and power and utility industries.Bell also served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves, further showcasing his dedication to leadership and service. He holds multiple MBAs from Michigan St. University and Concordia University and has held significant board positions, including Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the New York and New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council, WEConnect International Board of Directors, MSDUK Board of Directors, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement Africa."I am honored to be appointed as the Board Chair of NCMSDC," said Bell. "Having been part of the NMSDC network for many years, I am committed to advancing the council's mission. I look forward to collaborating with our MBEs, corporate members and partners, and community leaders to create meaningful impact and opportunities for minority entrepreneurs."Carolyn Mosby, Interim President and CEO of NCMSDC, expressed her excitement about Bell's appointment, stating, "This is a pivotal moment for the NCMSDC as we navigate a transition in leadership. I am thrilled to have Lorenzo Bell as our new Board Chair, picking up after Veronica Johnson laid a solid foundation for the transformation. Lorenzo's understanding of supplier diversity and his commitment to empowering minority-owned businesses will be invaluable as we continue to support economic growth and innovation in our community."The NCMSDC is focused on strengthening its support for certified minority-owned businesses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and North and South Dakota, with interim leadership following the departure of its President and CEO in December 2023. Bell's extensive experience and strategic vision are expected to lead the council into a new era of growth and impact.About the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC)The North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships with corporations. Through its efforts, NCMSDC promotes economic development and diversity within the business community across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and North and South Dakota. For more information about the NCMSDC and its initiatives, visit NCMSDC.

