DHA CPA Expands Team With Key New Hires

CHASKA, MN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DHA CPA is happy to announce new talented professionals joining their team for accounting and financial services . We continue to expand to meet client demands and maintain high service and expertise in the industry.

New employees have different experiences and skills that will strengthen the company's abilities and guarantee excellent financial solutions for our clients. Their knowledge of public accounting and finance will enhance our dedication to offering customized services for businesses and individuals.

We have several new hires:

1 Sutton – Marketing Coordinator

2 Monson – Staff Accountant

3 Ann Esmas – Bookkeeper

4 Schultz – Senior Tax Accountant

5 Escritor – Staff Accountant

6 Grace Bonus – Staff Accountant

7 Musich – Administrative Specialist

Among our current staff, we are celebrating:

1 Gregory – 5 years

2 Henke – 20 years

3 Patel – 2 years

4 Jajal – 2 years

5 Peterson – 2 years

6 Newbury – 1 year

7 Oprosko – 16 years

8 Isham – 2 years

9 Gustafson – 8 years

10 Businaro – 3 years

We have two positions open currently:

1 Tax Accountant

2 (Client Accounting Services)

"We are delighted to welcome these exceptional professionals to the DHA CPA family," said Ryan Henke, the firm's managing partner. "New employees have different skills and experiences that help our team and improve our service to clients. As we continue to grow and evolve, these additions underline our commitment to excellence in accounting and financial services."

About DHA CPA

DHA CPA is a reputable accounting and financial services firm committed to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial objectives. We have a skilled team and a focus on clients. We provide accounting services like payroll, financial statements, tax planning , estate planning, financial consulting, and more.

To learn more about DHA CPA and our team, visit our website at .

Grace Sutton

DHA CPAs

+1 (952) 448-4220

...

