Eastman Is Building A Circular Economy For Automotive Plastic Waste

When automobiles reach the end of their life, up to 20% of their material is considered automotive shredder residue (ASR) - mixed plastics and other nonrecyclable materials that typically end up in landfills or burned for energy.

What if ASR could be used as sustainable feedstock for new materials that perform just as well as the original?

As an innovative specialty materials company, Eastman is collaborating with other companies across the value chain to discover what is possible for the automotive industry. Together, we're seeking to develop a closed-loop project to recycle automotive supply chain waste and uncover truly circular solutions.

By recycling these complex plastics using molecular recycling technology, Eastman can replace fossil-based feedstock and create polymers without compromising performance for use in new automotive applications.

