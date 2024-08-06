Sysco Recognized As One Of Forbes' 2024 Best Employers For New Graduates

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on July 30th, 2024 on LinkedIn

We're honored that Sysco has been recognized as one of Forbes' 2024 Best Employers for New Grads!

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, surveyed young professionals from companies across the U.S. These new grads evaluated their employers on factors like compensation, benefits, advancement opportunities, working conditions, flexibility, company image, and inclusion.

At Sysco, we believe it's imperative for our colleagues to feel valued, connected and heard. This recognition reflects our commitment to cultivating a supportive, fair, and inclusive workplace designed to attract, retain and invest in colleagues to propel them forward in their careers. Start your journey with Sysco, the global leader in food service, here:

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 74,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at .

For more information, visit or connect with Sysco on Facebook at . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at href="" target="_blank" sysc , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

View original content here.