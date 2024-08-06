Albertsons Companies Foundation Partners With Family, Career And Community Leaders Of America

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies Foundation is pleased to partner with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) through our support of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning's Act. Program, a national initiative that empowers students to address food insecurity in their communities. Through this program, students learn about the causes and effects of hunger, create and implement solutions, and share their stories of impact.

One of the highlights of this partnership was the onsite service project at the FCCLA National Leadership in Seattle, where student leaders from middle school through high school prepared snack bags for a local nonprofit, Feeding Feasible Feasts . These snack bags will provide nutritious food for children and families who face food insecurity every day.

We are inspired by the passion and dedication of these young leaders, who are making a difference in their own and others' lives. Thank you for joining us in our mission to nourish our neighbors!

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .