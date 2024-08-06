Amir Discusses With Argentina President Bilateral Relations Between Two Countries
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed, in a phone call on Tuesday, with President of the Argentine Republic HE Javier Milei, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.
During the call, they shared viewpoints pertaining to a range of topics and issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN06082024000063011010ID1108523500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.