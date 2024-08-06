Meghalaya CM Condemns Vandalisation Khasi Braveheart’S Bust In Dhaka

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Aug 6 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Conrad Sangma on Tuesday condemned the vandalisation of a bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem, a freedom fighter from the state, in Dhaka amid ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.

He also urged the Bangladesh administration to take proper steps to avoid any such incident in the coming days.

Taking to X, Sangma said,“I strongly condemn the vandalisation of the bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem, the braveheart of Khasi Hills and a freedom fighter from Meghalaya, at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Urge local authorities to take corrective measures to avoid further escalation.”

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up security measures along a 444 km stretch of the international border with Bangladesh in reaction to the continuing disturbance in the neighbouring country.

The aim is to guarantee efficient control and dominance of the borders. Currently, extensive efforts are being made to stop cross-border smuggling and unlawful entrance.

Harbax Singh Dhillon, the Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, stressed that field commanders and soldiers are vigilant and well-informed about the current events.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation along the international border. This is to deal with all unanticipated events. Officers have been told to remain mission-ready,” he added.

To strengthen security, restrictions have been put in place on the movement of civilians along the Bangladesh-India border, a senior official said.

The whole length of Meghalaya's international border is under a night curfew now, according to the state government.