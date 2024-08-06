Bangladesh Unrest: BSF Asks Troopers To Be Ready To Address Any Adverse Situation Promptly

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) In view of unrest and unabated violence in Bangladesh, the BSF has directed its personnel along the borders to be prepared to address any adverse situation promptly, officials said on Tuesday.

A BSF spokesman said that out of the 4,096-km-long Indian border with Bangladesh, 509 km is under the jurisdiction of the BSF's Guwahati Frontier command, stretching from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district to Assam's South Salamara-Mankachar district and 11 battalions and a water wing has been deployed to guard this stretch.

Surveillance at all Land Custom Stations (LCS) has been intensified, manpower at border outposts (BOPs) has been increased, and surveillance equipment is being utilised to its full capacity to ensure effective monitoring, the spokesman said.

"Subunits have been instructed to maintain high vigilance and be prepared to address any adverse situation promptly. Intelligence operations have been enhanced to provide real-time information, ensuring any emerging threats are swiftly identified and neutralised," he said.

The spokesman said that given the sensitivity of the border and potential challenges, BSF troopers are strategically deployed to safeguard the nation's borders. The BSF continues to play a crucial role in maintaining national security and integrity through their persistent efforts, he added.

In light of the developments in Bangladesh, the Guwahati Frontier command has reviewed the security situation along the border, anticipating various contingencies. A state of high alert has been declared to address any potential security threat, the spokesman said, adding that the commanders at all levels have been directed to maintain utmost vigilance and readiness to handle any unforeseen circumstances.

They are to keep a strict watch on the border, with augmented manpower and the formation of quick reaction teams (QRTs), he stated.