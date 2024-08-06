Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Makes History, Storms Into Final With Emphatic Win Over Cuban

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 6 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat reached where no Indian woman wrestler has ever done, storming into the final of the 50 kg freestyle event at the Paris with a resounding 5-0 win by points over Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semifinal here on Tuesday.

Vinesh thus assured India's fourth medal in the Paris Olympics when she will fight for the and will fight for against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final at the Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B on Wednesday.

Having caused the biggest sensation in the Olympic wrestling competition earlier in the afternoon by stunning Japan's hitherto undefeated Yui Susaki in her first bout, Vinesh spent the opening minutes of the semifinal on the defensive. She thwarted the Cuban's constant attempts to attack the Indians. Vinesh opened the account with one technical point to take the early lead at the end of Round 1.

The cagey semifinal encounter saw Vinesh hold off Guzman's attacks and wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce, just like she did in the bout with Susaki, launching a counterattack with 30 seconds remaining.

But in the semifinal, Vinesh started the fireworks earlier. Two back-to-back takedowns saw her score four technical points and take a 5-0 lead.

Once the solid lead was built, Vinesh locked down her defense and saw the match out comfortably to take a historic victory.

Vinesh became the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics and has the chance to win India their first-ever gold medal in wrestling when she takes part in the final on Wednesday.

She has the chance to add to the already impressive medal tally that India possesses in wrestling. The country has seven Olympic medals in wrestling - two silver and five bronze. It is the second most for the country in a sport at the Games, only behind hockey (12 medals).

She then advanced to her maiden semifinals after beating Ukraine's Oksana Vasylivna Livach 7-5 in her second bout of the day.

A former World No.1 in 48kg, Vinesh is participating in her third Olympics. She missed out on a medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics because of an injury. She lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics. She is also the first Indian woman to have won gold at both Commonwealth and Asian Games.