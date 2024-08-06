Grumpy's Restaurant To Build Upon Success In The Second Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jacksonville's favorite diner

reflects on a successful first half of 2024 with new menu items and expansion plans for Q3 and Q4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grumpy's Restaurant ,

an award-winning full-service Americana breakfast, lunch and brunch diner, is excited to announce their continued innovation and success in the first half of 2024, and is now looking to expand and continue their growth throughout the rest of the year. The popular Jacksonville diner unveiled additions to the menu, and is poised to open new locations across North East Florida and beyond.

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

Continue Reading

After seeing high consumer demand from Grumpy's Restaurant customers, the brand launched an alcohol program at their Neptune Beach location in Q1 of 2024, offering a limited alcohol menu including: fresh-squeezed orange juice mimosas and other breakfast favorites to pair with their delicious homestyle food options. Grumpy's Restaurant has seen immediate initial success with their new range of beverage options, and plan to implement them at other Grumpy's locations in the future.

"We are excited by the initial response received after introducing our alcohol program at our largest location in Neptune Beach," said CEO and President Daniel DeLeon. "Our guests have long expressed a desire for this addition, and we are constantly looking to continue to innovate to enhance their dining experience. As a family friendly restaurant, our priority will always be to our homestyle cooking and Southern hospitality, but this latest addition allows our customers to enjoy a little something extra with their meals."

After receiving five "Bold City Best" awards in 2023, presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville, including "Best All-Around Restaurant", "Best Breakfast", "Best Family Friendly Dinning", "Best Meal for The Money", and "Best Brunch", Grumpy's Restaurant is now looking to bring their award-winning diner experience to new communities. The brand is actively targeting franchise partners across Florida and Georgia, specifically looking at Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and Savannah, and has goals to sign three more development deals by the end of 2024. Grumpy's Restaurant's franchise model allows for multi-unit operators as well as single-unit, giving passionate entrepreneurs the chance to build several locations in their respective communities.

"We look forward to expanding close to our home of Jacksonville," continued DeLeon. "We have had such an incredible reception from the Jacksonville community, and we hope to be able to provide the service and experience our customers have come to expect to more communities across Florida. We are eager to collaborate with multi-unit and single-unit operators who share our vision and commitment to quality."

With five open locations in Jacksonville, Grumpy's prides itself on made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch comfort food and sweet southern hospitality all at a working-class price. Grumpy's serves breakfast, lunch and brunch along with an array of daily and weekly chalkboard specials which include a variety of waffles, pancakes, omelets, sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, freshly squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

About Grumpy's Restaurant

Grumpy's Restaurant was born out of passion and love for bringing family and friends together over great diner food. Our commitment and mission are to deliver the highest quality dining experience at an affordable price for families everywhere. Grumpy's will never waver on our commitment to excellent home-style cooking, attention-to-detail, sweet southern hospitality and serving a hungry-person's portion at a working-class price. All while closing at 2:00PM, providing the ultimate family, work and life balance.

Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $654,000

and $1,597,000. Each Grumpy's Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,800 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 120 seats.

For more information about the Grumpy's Restaurant Franchise opportunity, visit



or

.

SOURCE Grumpy's Restaurant