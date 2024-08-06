NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF FINANCIAL ADVISOR RUSS CONRAD: KT LAW SEEKS UP TO $17 MILLION IN RECOVERY ON BEHALF OF INVESTORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

If You Suffered Losses With Advisor Gilbert Russell Conrad Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Russ Conrad (CRD# 2746778) , who is facing several pending customer complaints which allege up to $17,000,000 in collective investor damages. The law firm urges customers who suffered investment losses with Gilbert Russell Conrad to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes recently reported that the firm has filed several FINRA arbitration claims (no. 23-00927, no. 23-02737, no. 23-03089, no. 23-03595, no. 23-03603) against Cetera Advisor Networks, Summit Brokerage Services, and J.P. Turner & Company on behalf of numerous investors who are seeking to recover up to $17,000,000 in collective investor damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid alternative investments by their financial advisor, Russ Conrad.According to the claims filed by KlaymanToskes, Conrad represented the alternative investments as low risk and failed to explain the significant risks of alternative investments to the customers, including lack of liquidity and lack of diversification. The alternative investments recommended by Conrad include the following:- American Realty Capital Global Trust II- American Realty Capital REIT (Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc.)- Apartment Trust of America REIT- Benefit Street Partners- Berkeley Capital Trust REIT- Bluerock Growth Fund I and II- Bluerock Special Opportunity & Income Fund II- Daymark Realty- DT Group- Healthcare Trust of America- Lightstone Value Plus REIT- Moody National REIT- New York REIT I and II- SmartStop Self Storage- Summit Healthcare REIT- Texas Energy Holdings- Wells Real Estate REIT IIGilbert Russell Conrad a/k/a Russ Conrad was previously licensed as a financial advisor with J.P. Turner and Summit Brokerage Services, which were acquired by Cetera Financial Group. Conrad was also previously registered with Independent Financial Group and Arkadios Capital in Lewiston, NY, and is currently registered as a broker with Realta Equities (formerly known as Coastal Equities).Current and former customers of Russ Conrad who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

