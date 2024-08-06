Scout Space Joins U.S. Space System Command's Space Domain Awareness TAP Lab Accelerator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RESTON, VA, US, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scout Space Inc. , a leading provider of in-space observation services and Space Domain Awareness (SDA), is proud to announce it has been selected to participate in the U.S. Space Systems Command's Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Tools Applications and Processing (TAP) Lab Apollo Accelerator Cohort 4. Scout will focus on generating attitude change patterns of life for individual satellites using orbital data. The program is set to commence on August 6th, 2024.



The SDA Tap Lab is an innovative initiative designed to enhance the capabilities of Space Domain Awareness by addressing key challenges in the field. As part of this effort, Scout will leverage its expertise in in-space observation and data analytics to develop solutions that detect and characterize changes in satellite orientation, including both satellite bus and payload movements.



Philip Hover-Smoot, Chief Executive Officer at Scout Space, stated, "Our participation in the SDA Tap Lab reflects our commitment to advancing Space Domain Awareness and enhancing the safety and sustainability of space operations. By focusing on satellite attitude change detection, we aim to provide critical insights into satellite behavior, which will significantly benefit both commercial and governmental stakeholders."



During the three-month TAP Lab cycle. Scout's approach will involve the analysis of orbital data to detect and characterize changes in the orientation of satellite buses and payloads. This capability is essential for understanding satellite operations, ensuring collision avoidance, and maintaining the overall health of the space environment.



Scout Space is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space observation and SDA. The company's involvement in the SDA Tap Lab represents a significant step forward in its mission to provide comprehensive and actionable insights that enhance Space Domain Awareness operations.

About Scout Space



Scout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout's in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visit .

Trisha Navidzadeh

Scout Space Inc.

...e

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn