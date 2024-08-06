Creative Society Volunteers To Host Free Community Event 'Active Shooter - Staying Safe: Strategies And Tactics'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Active Shooter Safety "Staying Safe: Strategies and Tactics" Free Training

Bill Cousins has 35+ years in law enforcement and security, culminating in his retirement from the Secret Service as an Assistant to The Special Agent in Charge.

Join Creative Society for a free community event on August 8, 2024, at the Royal Oak Public Library to learn life-saving active shooter safety strategies.

- Event OrganizersROYAL OAK, MI, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Volunteers from the Creative Society Michigan Coordination Center are hosting a free community event titled "Active Shooter, Staying Safe: Strategies and Tactics" focused on active shooter safety. The event will take place on August 8, 2024, at the Royal Oak Public Library and is designed to equip participants with life-saving strategies in the event of an active shooter situation.Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation beginning promptly at 6:00 p.m. and concluding at 7:30 p.m. While registration is recommended , walk-ins are welcome.Presenter:Bill Cousins , MS, CPP, CCCE, a seasoned security expert and founder of WJ Cousins & Associates LLC, will be the keynote presenter. With over 35 years of experience in security and law enforcement, including 22 years as a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service, Cousins brings unparalleled expertise to the discussion. He has developed active shooter training and security programs for international companies operating in high-risk environments. Cousins is internationally certified by the American Society of Industrial Security and has trained numerous organizations in active shooter survival techniques.Presentation:The presentation will include real-world examples and case studies from the Oxford High School shooting, MSU Shooting and the Splash Pad shooting in Rochester Hills, MI. Due to the graphic nature of some of the content, the event is restricted to adults aged 18 and older.Participants will gain crucial knowledge and skills to increase their chances of surviving an active shooter incident. Topics include:- Understanding the mindset of an active shooter- Situational awareness and assessing a situation – decision time!- Attack management- The concepts and principles of Run-Hide-Fight- Post-incident procedures and what to do once you've escaped or when the police have arrived- Closing community discussion, Q&AOrganized:This initiative is organized by the volunteers of the Creative Society Michigan Coordination Center, a group dedicated to advancing the democratic goals of the United Nations through interdisciplinary research and collective action. The Creative Society aims to unite people worldwide to respond to global challenges, including the climate crisis.

