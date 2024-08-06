Repool Takes On Incumbent Fund Administrators With Seasoned Hires And Industry-First Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repool, a tech-based hedge fund launch and administration solution continues to disrupt the fund services space with the hire of two seasoned fund admin executives, Scott Ulrich and Ryan Rossi, and the launch of the industry's first digital subscription platform, Warp.



Scott Ulrich joins Repool as its new Managing Director of Fund Administration, bringing 30 years of experience.

Ryan Rossi joins Repool as Senior Director of Fund Accounting, bringing 15 years of experience. Industry-first digital subscription platform, Warp, is officially launched by Repool. Warp reduces subscription errors by up to 80% and can triple subscription velocity.

Experienced executive hires to expand fund administration capabilities

"We're delighted to bring Scott and Ryan on to the team. Their decision to join us is a strong vote of confidence for our innovative approach to technology-driven fund services," said Repool founder and CEO, Kevin Fu.

Ulrich brings over 30 years of fund administration experience to Repool, having previously held key leadership positions at Northern Trust, where he was most recently the Chief Business Officer of Global Fund Services, Americans, and at State Street, where he spent 20 years across a variety of senior roles in fund servicing. Ulrich has deep experience working with some of the world's largest and most complex fund managers. He will play a critical role in leading the company's operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and business development strategy.

Rossi brings nearly 15 years of experience in fund accounting, having begun his career at PWC, followed by nearly a decade at SS&C, before joining Northern Trust as a VP. He has served as the primary accounting lead for a wide variety of mid and large-sized advisors and private funds in the hedge fund space and has also worked on private equity funds. Rossi will help Repool further its fund administration capabilities and coverage while serving as the lead accounting contact for key strategic clients.

New investor experience platform that simplifies investor onboarding

Repool officially unveils its industry-first digital subscription platform, Warp. Unlike other digitized subscription workflows that simply embed Docusign templates, Warp abstracts away complex physical subscription documents and replaces them with a Turbotax-like experience that can be customized to any private fund - not just hedge funds.

Warp reduces industry-average subscription error rates by over 80% and increases subscription velocity two or three-fold, providing a superior experience to investors while reducing administrative complexity for fund managers and their administrators.

"Warp can be used in conjunction with Repool's fund administration services, but it can also be easily layered right on top of existing fund admins for funds that don't want to switch," says Fu. "No other solution can match Warp in reduced error rates and enhanced speed."

About Repool

Repool provides modern fund administration, software, and end-to-end fund launch solutions for hedge fund managers.

Repool is backed by leading venture capital firms such as Y Combinator, Canaan, Matrix, and Global Founders Capital, as well as angels from Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and the founders of Plaid, Brex, Mercury, Flexport, and more.

