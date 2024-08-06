Nashville-Based Country Dance Festival To Host Top Destination Event For Country Dance Enthusiasts From Around The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Taylor Winston, Nashville Dance Fest Co-FounderNASHVILLE, TENN., U.S.A., August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville Dance Fest will host their second event slated for September 6 - 8 at the Nashville Palace. The unique Nashville-based festival has become the top destination event for country dance and music enthusiasts from around the world with tickets on sale now .Hosting their first event this past January, organizers have expanded the event to include more dance workshops for all levels, dance competitions for line dancing and swing dancing, concerts featuring fan-favorite country artists each day, all in one location, and formatted to be a fun-filled experience that everyone can enjoy.The Nashville Palace, located at 2611 McGavock Pike in Nashville, will serve as the host location for the event. Event organizers will take over the 90,000 square foot parking lot to host nightly concerts during the festival as patrons can purchase single night concert tickets or a three-day concert pass as various ticket packages are available. See map here .Nashville Dance Fest is co-founded by Taylor Winston and Adia Nuño, who will lead the festival in September, along with their veteran team of instructors. After meticulous planning, and over 25 years of combined experience in the dance community, Winston and Nuño are thrilled to have joined forces to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the Nashville area."Over the course of three days, we will have over 70 dance workshops from some of the best instructors in the nation and concerts every night, making this event a truly one-of-a-kind experience,” said Taylor Winston, Co-Founder.“Those that join us will see first hand how the magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing and joy to our communities.”Nashville Dance Fest aims to be an unparalleled experience, drawing attendees from around the world to participate in the area's top destination event.“Nashville is such a vibrant city and serves as the ideal backdrop for this annual event,“ said Adia Nuño, Co-Founder.”It's amazing to meet so many people from around the world who want to come together to share in this experience and be part of such an incredible dance community and build lifelong connections."Festival Concert Lineup:Friday: Phillip Phillips, Emily Ann Roberts and Teddy RobbSaturday: Matt Stell, Erin Kinsey and Kaleb SandersSunday: COMING SOONTo see the full schedule of events, competition, ticket levels and packages that are on sale now, visit their website at .About Nashville Dance FestNashville Dance Fest was founded in 2023 by Taylor Winston and Adia Nuño. After meticulous planning, the duo first brought the one-of-a-kind dance competition festival to the Nashville area in 2024 with no plans of slowing down. Nashville Dance Fest is quickly becoming the top destination event for country dance enthusiasts from around the world as it provides an unparalleled experience. For more information, visit .About Adia NuñoIn 2017, Adia Nuño made an impactful entrance into the dance scene, leveraging her impressive 15 years of dance instruction and choreography expertise. Channeling her skills, she pioneered advanced cheerleading programs and swiftly emerged as a prominent figure in the country dance community. Notably, Nuño has successfully orchestrated multiple thriving dance conventions nationwide. As the co-owner of KickStart Country Events, she has solidified her position as a key national influencer in country dance. Her standout accomplishment is the YESSS!! Dance Convention, recognized as the largest country dance event in America, boasting an estimated 1,500 attendees. In addition, Kickstart Country Events is actively establishing a national network of dance professionals, bringing the spirit of community building to cities across the country.About Taylor WinstonTaylor Winston has more than 12 years of experience contributing to the development of communities and events through dance. Initially active in southern California, Winston played a key role in establishing dance events preceding amphitheater concerts. These gatherings attracted hundreds of participants dancing in parking lots. Subsequently, Winston redirected his focus towards creating the "Dancing with the Thunder" production, aligning with the Country Thunder Music Festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida with tens of thousands of attendees. He then moved to Nashville TN looking for a new place to call home. After discovering Nashville Palace, he helped management build a strong dance following in the Nashville community.View full press release here:

