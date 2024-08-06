(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

International Society of

(ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - announced that its

ISASecure ® program has been selected by The Open Group

Open Process AutomationTM Forum (OPAF) - the open forum working to create open, interoperable architecture for the process industry - as the exclusive verification provider for cybersecurity requirements in the O-PASTM

Standard.

The O-PAS Standard, a standard of The Open Group, defines an open, interoperable and secure architecture for industrial process automation systems, using existing and emerging standards whenever possible, making it a standard of standards.

The ISASecure program will certify conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally recognized automation and control systems cybersecurity standards. The ISA/IEC 62443 standard is a requirement in the O-PAS standard and is described in Part 2 of the standard.

Andre Ristaino, managing director, ISASecure, commented, "ISASecure volunteers have collaborated with OPAF on establishing cybersecurity requirements for the O-PAS Standard from its early days. We are pleased to have been selected as an exclusive provider for this important industry initiative."

Susan Harper, program manager, product certifications, The Open Group, commented, "ISASecure's dedication to OPAF and its solid reputation for cybersecurity certification made them a logical choice as a verification provider. Their experience in the oil and gas sector, robust certification program and independent network of ISO 17065 accredited certification bodies all proved to be the right fit for the O-PAS Standard."

ISASecure will host a webinar on this topic on 21 August 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Registration is free . This presentation will provide attendees with a description of the O-PAS Standard. Attendees will learn about these programs and how to build and certify O-PAS conformant products that are robust and secure.

To learn more about the O-PAS Standard, click here .

About ISASecure

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure program's mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of automation and control systems.

Founders and key supporters of ISASecure® include: BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, YPF, GSK, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Trane, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, UL Solutions, SecurityGate, Interstates, BYHON, TUV SUD, ITRI and Bureau Veritas.

The Program's ISASecureTM designation signifies to the marketplace that automation and control system products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure-certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications. Learn more at .

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards and open source initiatives by fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity and mutual respect among our diverse membership of 900+ organizations. Our Membership includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics and consultants across multiple industries.

Further information on The Open Group can be found at .



