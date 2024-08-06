Hamilton Wingo Again Named Best Personal Injury Law Firm In Dallas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo is ranked as the No. 1 personal injury law firm in Dallas for the second straight year in Texas Lawyer newspaper's Best Of 2024 guide.

The annual guide ranks the top law firms and other service companies in Dallas, Austin, and Houston based on a survey of Texas Lawyer readers. Last year, Hamilton Wingo was the top law firm for personal injury cases after winning a $7.37 billion verdict in Dallas , the largest U.S. jury award in 2022.

Led by accomplished attorneys Chris Hamilton and Paul Wingo , Hamilton Wingo is well-known for winning high-stakes personal injury lawsuits against some of the world's largest companies.

"We are proud to be named the top personal injury firm in Dallas, where most of us grew up and are raising our own families today," says Mr. Hamilton. "This award speaks to our mission of caring and fighting for every single client and believing in their cause as our own when they need us most."

Earlier this year, newly promoted Hamilton Wingo partner Barrett Robin and associate Sean Cook won a $6 million personal injury verdict in Tarrant County for a man who was injured after he was hit in a store parking lot by a Walmart employee. Last year, Mr. Robin and fellow Hamilton Wingo partner Damian Williams won the largest uninsured motorist verdict of the year in Texas against Allstate for denying the claims of a surgery victim who was injured in a crash with an uninsured tractor-trailer driver.

Those are just the most recent examples of the courtroom results earned by Hamilton Wingo. Many of the firm's clients have discussed their positive experiences with the firm and its attorneys in a video series hosted on its website .

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents , workplace safety issues , dram shop liability , dangerous products , industrial catastrophes , medical malpractice , premises liability , utility accidents , water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more, visit .

