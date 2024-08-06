TRIUMPH EXTENDS F-35 SUSTAINMENT AGREEMENT WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:

TGI ] today announced that its Actuation Products & Services business extended their repair and technical support agreement with

Lockheed Martin as part of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet readiness support. TRIUMPH's Clemmons, North Carolina facility will provide engineering and material support for the program over the next five years.

TRIUMPH has provided original equipment and aftermarket Hydraulic Utility Actuation Valves (HUAV) for the F-35 program since 2014. The company began working with Lockheed Martin to provide HUAV aftermarket parts for military depot operations in 2021. The engineering and logistics agreement in support of sustainment efforts at MCAS Cherry Point will further showcase TRIUMPH's technical capability in high demand depot settings.

"TRIUMPH's support to the F-35 program, Lockheed Martin, and the warfighters and maintainers who expect and demand fleet readiness is a reflection of our growing military aftermarket presence," said Natasha Trudeau, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Product & Services. "As a market leader in hydraulic power generation and actuation, our Clemmons team will provide exceptional service to Lockheed Martin and their customers over the next five years. We look forward to supporting Lockheed Martin on this and future readiness opportunities."



TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leading provider of integrated solutions in design, development, manufacture and support of complex hydraulic, electro-mechanical and mechanical actuation components and subsystems and landing gear systems for the aerospace and defense industry. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with six manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

