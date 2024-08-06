Availability Of Half-Year Financial Report June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Availability of Half-Year Report

June 30, 2024

Paris, France – August 6 th , 2024

Atos announces that its Half-Year Financial Report was filed today, Tuesday August 6, 2024, with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”).

This document can be consulted on the Atos website ( ) as well as on the website of the AMF ().

***

*

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 94,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris .

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space .

Contacts

Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | ... | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: ...

Attachment

PR - Atos - Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report June 30, 2024