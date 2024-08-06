Flewber Global Inc. Launched On-Demand Air Mobility Service In New York Tri-State Area August 5Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flewber Global Inc. (the“Company” or“Flewber”) is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative service, Flewber Hops, in the greater New York Tri-State area, Monday, August 5th, 2024. With a mission to transform by bringing the convenience of ride-sharing from the street to the skies, the Company believes that Flewber Hops will redefine local and regional by offering consumers a“new way to get around” as a precursor to urban and regional air mobility.











By leveraging underutilized and little known local and regional airports, to bring its Flewber Hops service closer to the consumer, the Company will offer flexibility and accessibility through its user-friendly and newly launched mobile app, available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Passengers, in under a minute, will be able to book an entire aircraft or opt for individual seats starting at an affordable $199 per seat. The Company believes that this approach will democratize air travel, making it a viable option for both business and leisure travelers.

Flewber Hops flights will be operated by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and full FAA Part 135 regulated operator, Ponderosa Air, LLC, in the low carbon emission Cirrus Vision Jet, known for its efficiency and advanced safety technology. The Vision Jet is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) and the Garmin Safe Return Auto Land feature, which allows the aircraft to land itself in the unlikely event of an emergency.

"We are excited to introduce Flewber Hops to the dynamic New York Tri-State market," said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber. "Our goal is to transform the way people travel by offering an affordable, seamless, and enjoyable new way to get around. With Flewber Hops, you will be able to soar above the noise, bypass congested traffic, and escape crowded trains and airport terminals. By combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled service, we believe that Flewber Hops will revolutionize the industry."

Committed to providing a safe and exceptional travel experience, the Company has future plans to expand its Flewber Hops service beyond the New York Tri-State area. With a vision to transform air travel nationwide, the Company intends to target such key markets as Florida, Washington DC, California and others for future launches. Flewber aims to provide convenient, on-demand air travel options to a broader customer base across the United States and beyond.

About Flewber Global Inc.

Flewber Global Inc. is an innovator in on-demand air travel. With a focus on technology, safety and customer experience, Flewber is committed to building the bridge to the future of transportation by making on-demand air travel accessible, convenient, and affordable to a larger demographic.

