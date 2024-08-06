Durham School Services Teams Up With The City School District Of Albany To Forge New Transportation Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joseph Hochreiter, Superintendent, City School District of AlbanyALBANY, NY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starting this fall, Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, will begin providing transportation for the City School District of Albany's students. Durham School Services currently serves 12 communities in New York and is excited to start its new partnership with the City School District of Albany. This new partnership is a significant development coming off the heels of another new East Coast partnership announced by Durham in late June with the Columbia Borough School District in Pennsylvania.As part of this new partnership, DSS will service 19 routes for the school district, including regular and special needs routes. All buses will be equipped with the latest safety technology, including DriveCam, Zonar, and bus patrol stop arms.“We are excited to welcome Durham as one of our yellow bus partners for the upcoming school year,” said City School District of Albany Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter.“The additional capacity Durham offers will help us expand our number of daily routes and allow us to build back to pre-pandemic levels of service for our students and families. We are looking forward to this partnership, and to working with Durham to provide safe, reliable, consistent transportation to and from school during the 2024-25 school year and beyond.”“This continued expansion in the east is an impressive feat by our teams and is an excellent representation of our Company's reliable and safe reputation,” said Brett Wester, Region Manager, Durham School Services.“Our team is excited to get started officially this fall, and in the meantime, our office and maintenance teams are preparing diligently to ensure a successful school start-up. We thank the School District for their trust in us and are thrilled for the opportunity to serve the students and community the best way we know how – safely, on time, and ready to learn.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Edward Flavin

National Express LLC

+1 630-297-1064

email us here