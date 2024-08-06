Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad Exposes Dangerous Veneer Tech Scam On Social Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cosmetic Dr. Radwa Saad with a patient

The Wonder Tooth Podcast on Youtube, Spotify, Apple, Amazon

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad at her office "Dent Blanche Dental" Princeton, NJ

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Radwa Saad , a distinguished dentist and owner of Dent Blanche in Princeton, NJ, is taking a stand against the alarming "Veneer Tech" scam currently spreading on social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. As a past president and current executive board member of the Mercer Dental Society, Dr. Saad is leveraging her extensive experience and authority to raise awareness and advocate for stronger regulations to protect potential victims.In her latest episode of "The Wonder Tooth Podcast ," available on YouTube, Dr. Saad delves into the deceptive practices of the "Veneer Tech" scam. This scheme has been gaining traction on social media, luring individuals with the promise of perfect smiles through low-cost, quick-fix veneer applications. However, these procedures are often performed by unlicensed individuals using substandard materials, leading to severe dental health issues."Social media can be a powerful tool for spreading information, but it can also be a breeding ground for scams that prey on people's insecurities and lack of knowledge," says Dr. Saad. "The 'Veneer Tech' scam is particularly insidious because it promises an easy solution to a complex issue, but the reality is that it can cause significant harm to patients' oral health." This can lead to serious infections and possible death.These so-called "Veneer Techs" often take a short, illegal two-day course and then pretend to be qualified to place veneers. They purchase low-quality materials from websites like Amazon or Temu and perform the procedures without proper training or certification.This has resulted in a growing number of victims on social media, many of whom will suffer irreversible damage to their teeth. Dr. Saad, who is also a renowned Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist, an Invisalign Preferred Provider and holds a Masters of Implant Dentistry from the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI), emphasizes the importance of seeking treatment from qualified dental professionals. She warns that improper veneer applications can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and even tooth loss."The public needs to be aware of the dangers associated with these quick-fix solutions," Dr. Saad explains. "It's crucial that people understand the value of professional dental care and the risks of opting for unverified, unregulated treatments."Through her podcast, Dr. Saad aims to educate listeners on the importance of proper dental care and the potential consequences of falling victim to scams. She also calls for more stringent regulations and oversight to prevent such deceptive practices from proliferating.Dr. Saad's efforts to expose the "Veneer Tech" scam and advocate for consumer protection underscore her commitment to patient education and safety. Her authoritative voice in the dental community is a vital resource for individuals seeking reliable information on maintaining their oral health.For more information, visit Dent Blanche Dental's website at and tune into "The Wonder Tooth Podcast" on YouTube, Spotify, Google, Audible and Apple.Media Contact:Dent Blanche Dental3640 Lawrenceville RdPrinceton, NJ 08540Phone: (609) 890-1888Email: ...Website:About Dr. Radwa Saad:Dr. Radwa Saad is a highly experienced dentist with over 20 years of practice in both the United States and Canada. She is the owner of Dent Blanche Dental in Princeton, NJ, the most luxurious dental office in the USA, a past president of the Mercer Dental Society, and an executive board member of the Mercer Dental Society. Dr. Saad is a Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist, an Invisalign Preferred Provider, holds a Masters of Implantology from the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI), and an active member of numerous dental associations.About Dent Blanche Dental:Dent Blanche Dental, located in Princeton, NJ, is renowned for its elevated dentistry and is considered the most luxurious dental office in the USA. The practice combines state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled patient comfort, offering an exquisite dental experience that stands out in the industry. Patients receive top-tier care in an opulent environment, ensuring their dental visits are as pleasant and effective as possible. The practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, using state-of-the-art technology and techniques.

