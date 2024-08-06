Tom Sawyer Software Announces Release Of Explorations 1.0: No-Code Graph Intelligence Platform Designed For Analysts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Applying clustering analysis in Tom Sawyer Explorations reveals natural clusters in data providing additional insight.

- Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer SoftwareBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, announces the launch of Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.0. This innovative product revolutionizes data exploration by providing an intuitive, code-free interface for visualizing and analyzing complex data.Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.0 empowers analysts of all skill levels to easily connect to a graph database and construct a database query without needing advanced coding skills or knowledge of the Gremlin or Cypher query languages. After running the query, Explorations automatically returns the query results in an interactive visualization of the relationships between elements meeting the search criteria enabling a deeper understanding of the complex relationships within the data.“With Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.0, we aim to democratize data exploration and make advanced visualization accessible to everyone,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software.“This product enables non-technical users to uncover hidden patterns and insights in their data effortlessly.”Key features of Explorations 1.0 include:-- Seamless Data Ingestion: Integrate with popular graph databases including Neo4j, Amazon Neptune Gremlin, Amazon Neptune openCypher, JanusGraph, OrientDB, Cosmos DB.-- Visual Schema Interaction: Selectively visualize what matters most through an interactive graph visualization of the schema elements.-- No-Code Query Builder: Construct a pattern-matching database search through an intuitive, no-code graph visualization. Easily apply conditions to your queries so you can hone in on the elements of interest.-- Interactive Data Views: Explore connected data points and enhance understanding of complex relationships within data with user-friendly, interactive graph drawing and inspector views.-- Advanced Graph Analysis: Uncover trends, understand network dynamics, and make informed decisions by applying built-in graph analysis algorithms.Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.0 is available now. Visit our website for more information about Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.0.0 and its advanced capabilities.About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

Caroline Scharf

Tom Sawyer Software

+1 510-587-3671

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Introducing Tom Sawyer Explorations