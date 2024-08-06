National Institutes Of Health All Of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Colorado And Wyoming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AURORA, Colo., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting August 13, Asian Coalition in Colorado and of the National Library of will host the

All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more-all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

Aurora is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, August 13 to Saturday, August 17, 2024

10am-4pm

H Mart

2751 S Parker Rd.

Aurora, CO 80014

Tuesday, August 20 to Friday, August 23, 2024

10am-4pm

Laramie County Library

2200 Pioneer Avenue

Cheyenne, WY 82001

See the full list of events in Colorado and Wyoming from July 16 to August 23 here .

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit .

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .



For more information contact:

Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144

Email: [email protected]



