EGR Welcomes Back Kristine Thomas In Her New Role As Customer Service Lead/QA Technician

EGR, Inc., is excited to announce Kristine Thomas's return to the company.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EGR , Inc., is excited to announce Kristine Thomas's return to the company. Kristine previously worked as a Customer Service Representative at EGR's Ontario, CA, location and has returned to contribute to our growing business in her new role as Customer Service Lead/QA Technician.Kristine loved the challenge of tackling complex problems and finding creative solutions that made a real difference during her previous tenure. In her new position, she will be instrumental in leading the EGR USA Customer Service Team for the Automotive Division. She hopes to develop a new training program to increase employee productivity as we continue to grow in the Automotive aftermarket and OEM markets.Kristine shared her thoughts on EGR's new structure: "I respect EGR's commitment to constantly evolving. Growth and innovation are key in any industry, especially the automotive. EGR is continuously pushing past preconceived limitations. In this past year alone, EGR has taken quite a few risks by entering different markets, all of which have paid off."Rita Jones, EGR Quality Assurance Manager, says, "We are excited to have Kristine back at EGR! Kristine's drive and determination will help propel our CS and quality teams to new heights. Her unwavering commitment clearly indicates that she loves what she does."EGR is thrilled to have Kristine back on board and looks forward to her valuable contributions in her new role.About EGR: EGR is a leading provider of automotive accessories, committed to delivering high-quality products that enhance vehicle style and functionality. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, EGR continues to set the standard in the industry.For more information on EGR USA, visit or call 800.757.7075.About EGR Group Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two strategic divisions – automotive and building and commercial products- and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs and EGR manufacturers, focusing on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983, EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for global markets for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR, Inc. DBA EGR USADirector of Marketing503.206.1917 ...

