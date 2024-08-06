Making Science & The SOPEF Fund Announce $43 Million Investment To Fuel International Digital Marketing & Adtech Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Both firms have agreed to expand their by up to $21.5 million each to accelerate its international growth in strategic markets for the company.

- José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Founder and CEO of Making ScienceCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Making Science Group S.A. (Euronext: ALMKS), the leading global company in the technology and digital marketing sector with global headquarters in Madrid and US-based headquarters in Chicago, announced an agreement whereby the SOPEF fund, managed by MCH, will finance the growth of its subsidiary, Making Science Digital Marketing and AdTech , with up to $43 million (approximately 40 million euros) over the next two years.Making Science's subsidiary, specializing in providing advanced solutions in data analytics, advertising campaign optimization, and personalized user experiences, will receive an initial investment from SOPEF of approximately $5.5 million (5 million euros) and another $2.7 million (2.5 million euros) through its own parent company. For the remainder of 2024, 2025, and 2026, both firms have also agreed to expand their investment by up to $21.5 million (20 million euros) each (totaling approximately $43 million) to accelerate its international growth in strategic markets for the company. Making Science also reserves, within the agreement, the option to repurchase SOPEF's stake in 2027.The SOPEF fund, established in 2018 by the Sultanate of Oman through the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and COFIDES, promotes investment in companies with high growth potential. This private equity fund seeks to foster economic cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries by investing in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, technology, infrastructure, and health.José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Founder and CEO of Making Science, explains, "The investment by SOPEF shows the solidity of our project and our capacity for international growth. Our subsidiary, Making Science Digital Marketing and AdTech, represents nearly 65% of our business and has enormous international growth potential.”He continued,“The entry of a fund with the support of a sovereign wealth fund indicates, on the one hand, the solidity of the Making Science project and, on the other hand, gives us access to an investment capacity that allows us to help our customers and partners grow and to compete with large global groups. MCH is a firm with extensive experience in helping Spanish companies grow abroad, and the investment of a sovereign wealth fund such as Oman Investment Authority, in addition to showing the strength of the Making Science project, will facilitate the consolidation in the largest markets like the US and the growth in the Middle East".COMMITMENT TO GROWTH, INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION AND GUIDANCE `PLAN 2027 ́This announcement is part of Making Science's ongoing growth and international expansion strategy. In this regard, the company successfully completed a capital increase of 4.7 million euros at the end of June 2024, an operation that will accelerate the expected growth of the group's results.About Making ScienceMaking Science is a digital acceleration company with over 1200 employees and a presence and technological development in 15 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia, and the USA. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world's premier network of independent media agencies, we deliver a suite of digital marketing, ad tech, martech, software, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity services globally through delivery hubs that foster job creation and the availability of highly skilled technology talent.Making Science is composed of four business lines: the Global Digital Agency and Technology, with 360 digital advertising services that integrate strategic planning, creative, data, and technology; the Cloud, Software and Cybersecurity business, with cloud-based solutions that deploy data intelligence and a specialized cybersecurity team with more than 400 engineers and data scientists; the Artificial Intelligence and SaaS division, for the development of platforms and digital solutions with AI technology applied to marketing; and the Making Science Investment area, with Ventis and TMQ, as a line of business diversification and implementation of all of Making Science business capabilities.In addition, the company participates in various ESG initiatives, including the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact, and the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organizations in its community with a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the future.

Jen Crompton

WIT Strategy

...