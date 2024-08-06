Sunshine State Rvs Enhances Customer Experience With The Harvest Hosts Bulk Dealership Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest Hosts is delighted to announce that Sunshine State RVs has furthered its involvement in the Harvest Hosts bulk dealership program by purchasing more Memberships. As one of the pioneering dealerships to join this program back when it began in 2023, Sunshine State RVs has continued its involvement into 2024, consistently enhancing the customer experience by offering buyers a free year of Harvest Hosts Membership with their RV purchase.The Harvest Hosts bulk dealership program is designed to help ease buyer anxieties. With the rising concern over the cost of camping deterring potential buyers, Sunshine State RVs' decision to include a complimentary Harvest Hosts Membership with each RV purchase has proven to be a strategic move. This Membership grants customers unlimited overnight stays with no camping fees at over 5,000 locations including farms, wineries, breweries, and more, alleviating the camping cost barrier for new RV owners."We are thrilled that Sunshine State RVs joined our bulk dealership program early on," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "Their ongoing commitment not only enriches the RV buying experience for their customers but also introduces new RV owners to the unique and diverse adventures available through Harvest Hosts. This program is a tremendous benefit for both the dealership and the customers."Sunshine State RVs' decision to participate in this program emphasizes their dedication to delivering exceptional value and service. New RV owners can now embark on memorable journeys to a variety of picturesque locations, thanks to the inclusion of a Harvest Hosts Membership."At Sunshine State RVs, we are committed to providing an unparalleled RV purchasing experience," said a representative from Sunshine State RVs. "By including a Harvest Hosts Membership with each RV sale, we are significantly enhancing the value of our offering and giving our customers an exciting opportunity to explore the country. This partnership sets us apart and ensures greater satisfaction among our buyers."The Harvest Hosts bulk dealership program remains available for those interested in offering similar benefits. Dealerships interested in the Harvest Hosts bulk Memberships can contact ... to begin the process.About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses, and communities easier than ever.To learn more, visit: , , , , ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.

