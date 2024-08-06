Evermore Cannabis Company Announces Relaunch Of Their Renowned Gummy Edibles Line, Discos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermore Cannabis Company, a trailblazer in the cannabis based in the heart of Baltimore, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated relaunch of their renowned gummy edibles line, Discos, landing at their flagship dispensary on Wednesday, August 21st. This marks a significant milestone for Evermore, as the company has undertaken a comprehensive revamp of the Discos line, promising an unrivaled experience for consumers.

After a period of innovation and refinement, the new and improved Discos edibles line is set to dazzle the market with an array of sensational flavors, meticulously crafted to cater to a wide range of palates. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and community, Discos edibles invite customers old and new to rediscover the magic of their favorite treats. Whether it's the nostalgic charm of their classic recipes or the exciting twists on traditional flavors, Discos edibles promises an experience that's as vibrant and unforgettable as the era that inspired it.

In addition to the exciting range of flavors, Evermore is proud to introduce new ratio products, designed to offer consumers more control and flexibility in their cannabis experience. These cutting-edge products reflect Evermore's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, providing tailored options to suit individual needs and preferences.

"We're thrilled to reintroduce Discos to the market! Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating an experience that captures the spirit of fun, nostalgia, and deliciousness that defines Discos. We can't wait for our customers to join us on this exciting journey," said Craig Schulman, CEO of Evermore Cannabis Company.

The relaunched Discos edibles line with the new ratio products are set to hit the shelves this summer. Stay tuned for an unforgettable taste adventure that promises to redefine the standards of cannabis edibles. For more information, please visit .

Evermore Cannabis Company is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, and edibles. Leveraging top-tier industry standards and cutting-edge technologies, Evermore's dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure customer satisfaction. The company's mission is to provide the finest cannabis products, driven by a passion for quality, innovation, and service.

