Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From July 29 To August 2, 2024


8/6/2024 12:46:07 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, August 6, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 29 TO AUGUST 2, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 29 to August 2, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares 		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2024 FR0010451203 2 100 23,70571 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2024 FR0010451203 8 550 23,6386 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2024 FR0010451203 5 300 23,67642 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/07/2024 FR0010451203 18 050 23,6172 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2024 FR0010451203 4 900 22,80408 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2024 FR0010451203 17 200 22,87591 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2024 FR0010451203 5 800 22,80741 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2024 FR0010451203 27 100 22,73819 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 400 21,56797 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/08/2024 FR0010451203 23 500 21,54068 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 100 21,54839 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/08/2024 FR0010451203 21 200 21,57222 XPAR
TOTAL 140 200 22,54657

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from July 29 to August 2, 2024

