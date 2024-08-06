Nationwide Medical Supply, Inc. Announces Partnership With GENABIO As An Authorized Distributor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Medical , Inc. (NWMS) is thrilled to announce its new partnership with GENABIO , a leader in innovative medical solutions, as an authorized distributor of their comprehensive line of test kits, gloves, and harm reduction products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in NWMS commitment to providing high-quality medical supplies to clients across various sectors, including urgent care facilities, pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and first responders.

Kevin Finley, CEO of NWMS, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are incredibly excited to join forces with GENABIO. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation for both companies. By offering GENABIO's exceptional products, we can better serve our clients, ensuring they have access to a broader range of high-quality medical supplies at competitive price points. This partnership is a key component of our harm reduction program, enabling us to provide essential products that help mitigate health risks and support safer practices in healthcare settings. Integrating GENABIO's products is a strategic move to bolster our efforts in ensuring the highest standards of care in the communities we serve."

GENABIO is renowned for its state-of-the-art medical products designed to enhance patient care and safety. Their range of test kits is at the forefront of diagnostic technology, providing accurate and reliable results. In addition, GENABIO's gloves and harm reduction products are trusted by healthcare professionals worldwide for their superior quality and performance.

Through this partnership, NWMS aims to expand its reach and impact in the medical supply industry, ensuring that more healthcare providers have access to the tools they need to deliver the best possible care. By leveraging GENABIO's innovative solutions, NWMS continues to uphold its mission of delivering excellence and reliability to its customers.



About Nationwide Medical Supply , Inc.

NWMS is a leading distributor of medical supplies, dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to healthcare providers across the United States. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, NWMS offers a wide range of medical supplies, including PPE, diagnostic tools, and harm reduction products.

About GENABIO

GENABIO is a premier manufacturer of medical products, specializing in diagnostic test kits, protective gloves, and harm reduction solutions. Committed to advancing healthcare technology, GENABIO develops products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring healthcare professionals can deliver optimal care.

