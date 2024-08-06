Impact Capital Managers Announces Election Of Five New Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The five new board members represent ICM's growing of best-in-class private capital funds investing for superior returns & meaningful impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Capital Managers (ICM) announced today the election of five distinguished impact investing leaders to its 501(c)6 Board of Directors. The five incoming directors were voted on by ICM's 120+ members at the association's annual member meeting in Washington, DC, earlier this spring. The new slate of board members succeeds five of ICM's original founding directors, who concluded their term limits in accordance with the organization's by-laws.

The newly elected board members are:

Jacob Haar , Managing Partner at Community Investment Management (CIM)

Maya Chorengel, Co-Managing Partner, TPG's The Rise Funds

Nathan Taft , Chief Investment Officer at Jonathan Rose Companies

Peter Davidson, CEO & Founder at Aligned Climate Capital

Radhika Shroff , Managing Director for Nuveen's Private Equity Impact Investing team

The five new board members will fill seats previously held by

Karl Khoury , Co-Founder & Partner at Arborview Capital; Monika Mantilla, Co-Founder & CEO at Altura Capital; Mark Grovic , Co-Founder and General Partner at New Markets Venture Partners; Matt Greenfield , Managing Partner at Rethink Education; and Stephen DeBerry , Founder and Managing Partner at Bronze Venture Fund.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Impact Capital Managers. We are profoundly grateful to the board directors who are stepping away after five years of dedicated and skilled service and who laid the groundwork for ICM's long-term success. We look forward to continuing to work with them as valued members," said Marieke Spence, Executive Director of ICM. "In turn, we are excited to welcome a new generation of Board leaders, marking the first major board transition since ICM's founding in 2019. This new cohort reflects our growing global reach and diversity of private capital impact strategies, including the first debt investor and real estate investor on our board. ICM continues to accelerate its policy and advocacy work on behalf of members and the field - and as such, we are gratified that the policy expertise of our outgoing Directors is also shared by several new board members."

"ICM is and will continue to be an organization founded by and driven by the leading private market impact investors. Witnessing our network grow from 25 founding members to its current size is a testament to the expanding influence and depth of the impact investing ecosystem. We welcome the expertise of this new group of board members, and I am confident that the new directors will drive ICM to even greater heights," said Hope Mago, Chair of the Board of Directors of Impact Capital Managers, Inc. and Partner at HCAP Partners.

"I am honored to join ICM as a new board member at this pivotal moment. ICM is an invaluable network, offering a crucial platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among impact investors. The organization, specifically its robust membership network, is exceptionally well-positioned to champion the voice of impact investors in important sectors, including public policy and impact measurement and management." said Radhika Shroff, incoming Impact Capital Managers Board Director and Managing Director for

Nuveen's Private Equity Impact Investing team.

The board transition took place during ICM's July board meeting, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the organization. The ICM Inc. Board of Directors supports the overall mission of the network and plays a crucial role in setting the association's strategic agenda. It also works closely with the affiliated but independent 501(c)3 organization, the ICM Institute. Please visit this page to learn more about the board.

About Impact Capital Managers: Impact Capital Managers is a network of private capital fund managers investing for superior financial returns and meaningful impact, with a mission to accelerate the performance of its members and to scale the private capital impact investing market with integrity and authenticity. Membership is by invitation only. Today, the network includes 120+ funds collectively representing more than $50 billion in impact-focused capital. ICM is a 501(c)6 organization with an affiliated 501(c)3, the ICM Institute. For more information, visit impactcapitalmanagers.





