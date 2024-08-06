Rexel: Statement Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
Date
8/6/2024 12:31:05 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
| Date
| Number of shares
| Number of voting rights
| 2024-07-31
| 301,735,000
| Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 301,735,000
| Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 297,427,855
| (1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
