NSAM Holding 2Nd Annual Awards Event To Honor Great Animals And Handlers Of The U.S. And Celebrating Bill Passage

National Service Animals Memorial-Artist's Conceptual Design

National Service Animals Memorial (NSAM) is Authorized by to Build a National Memorial in the Nation's Capital for Service Animals and their Handlers

- Susan BaharySAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 28th, the National Service Animals Memorial , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (NSAM), will hold its 2nd Annual Purple Poppy Awards and Fundraiser at a stunning private home, to honor both the service and sacrifice of service animals and their handlers since the founding of our country and the human-animal bond.This event also celebrates the passage of their bill authorizing them to build their Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event will support the organization's efforts to raise the necessary funds to build the memorial. Millions of animals have served and continue to serve humankind to provide for our safety, security, and independence, from working dogs and assistance animals to war horses and dolphins, and the Memorial will honor them all.This year, the annual awards will go to 13 outstanding recipients and will include President George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully for Animal of the Year, Wilma Melville, founder of the Search Dog Foundation, as Person of the Year, and Pet Partners for Organization of the Year. Other recipients include U.S. military academy mascots, a WWII mascot, two military working animals, and a local organization. The event will be hosted by animal advocate and long-time host of NBC's National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, David Frei.NSAM Founder, Susan Bahary said,” The National Service Animals Memorial will be a place of honor, inspiration, education, and healing and will finally give service animals and their handlers the recognition they have long deserved. We are honored to be able to create this national treasure in the nation's Capital.” (NSAM--Pronounced ENSAM) will have an interactive educational phone app at the Memorial site and has an education program on their website for parents and teachers to learn through the fascinating lens of the contribution of animals.The bi-partisan bill passed in short order by Congress through the Omnibus Bill and was signed by President Biden in December 2022. The bill was sponsored by Senator Blumenthal (D-CT), Senator Blackburn (R-TN), and Representatives Susan Wild (D-PA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC). The National Service Animals Memorial Act authorizes NSAM to create this national memorial on federal land in Washington, D.C., and its environs. As is typically the case with all such memorials in D.C. they must be funded privately.The founder, sculptor and Chair of the National Service Animals Memorial, Susan Bahary, is an internationally acclaimed artist, who has long been known for her inspiring sculptures honoring the bond between animals and humans as well as service animals. Susan's work can be found in national museums, military installations, and public institutions worldwide, including the U.S. Navy Memorial in D.C. and the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.Tickets are currently available on NSAM's website:During an interview Susan and the award recipients can talk about:-Why this Memorial is so important and what are the next steps toward its completion.-The special bond between service animals and their handlers and human companions-The vital work of service animals in war, search and rescue, law enforcement, assistance, guide, and other service animals.To schedule an interview with Susan Bahary and/or some of the awardees, please call Susan Bahary at 415-531-9212, or email her at .... NSAM Website:

