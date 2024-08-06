VRBA Announces 2024 CARE Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 CARE Awards Sponsors

Finalists for the 2024 Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards announced by the Victoria Residential Builders Association

- Mike Dalton, Chair of the 2024 CARE Awards VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finalists for the 2024 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island were announced today by the Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA ).“Congratulations to the CARE Awards Finalists representing Canada's leaders in west coast home design and construction,” says Mike Dalton, Chair of the 2024 CARE Awards.“These outstanding projects showcase the latest in home building excellence for those considering a new home or renovation.”Gold winners will be announced Friday, September 27th at the CARE Awards gala in the Crystal Ballroom, Fairmont Empress Hotel.The public will be asked to vote online for the winner of the annual People's Choice Award at careawards. The Finalists' projects will also be on display at Hillside Centre from September 2nd to September 15th . Voters are entered to win a stay at Long Beach Lodge Resort, the 2002 CARE Awards Project of the Year.Finalists are selected by a panel of industry professionals using criteria such as architectural design, quality workmanship, creative use of space, and energy efficiency. The categories are Residential Planning Design & Construction; Interior Design; Commercial Planning & Design; Customer Service; Sales & Marketing; Special Achievement; and Special Interest.“The CARE Awards is the premier industry event highlighting projects ranging from family communities to waterfront dream homes,” says Casey Edge, VRBA Executive Director.“Vote for your favourite at careawards.”After the awards gala, the Gold winners will be displayed in a full-colour magazine distributed by the Times Colonist and available online at careawards. VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2024 CARE Awards sponsors:Gold: BC Housing; BCCA Employee Benefit Trust; Built Green Canada; FortisBC; Hourigan's Flooring; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Trail Appliances; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate BoardSilver: Coast Capital SavingsBronze: Centra Windows; Mike Geric ConstructionMedia: CFAX/CTV; Times Colonist; Yellow Sheet Construction Data

