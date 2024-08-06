Arizonans Can Earn Free, Online Accredited High School Diploma Through Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Arizona Adult Workforce Diploma Program Makes Gale an Approved Facilitator to Help Drive Skills and Workforce Development to Advance Career Growth for Residents

PHOENIX and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As students head back to the classroom, Arizona residents 21 and over now have the opportunity to earn their high school diploma through a state-funded adult workforce diploma program. Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School , an accredited online diploma completion program from Gale , part of Cengage Group, is now an approved facilitator for the Arizona Adult Workforce Diploma Program. Excel Adult High School is a free program that's designed to help busy adults obtain their high school diploma online at their own pace and convenience.

Excel High School was a game-changer for me. I finally filled that educational void that had been nagging me for years.

If you live in Arizona and are looking to earn your high school diploma, Gale and Excel High School are offering a tuition-free accredited online diploma completion program to residents who are 21 and older.

In Arizona , 11.26% of adults do not have a high school diploma. These 650,307 adults are likely to have considerably lower annual earnings of about $9,600 , and experience a higher rate of unemployment than those with high school diplomas. Additionally, an estimated 94% of jobs will require a high school diploma by 2031.

The Arizona Workforce Diploma Program was established through House Bill 2866 and aims to assist individuals who are at least 21 years of age earn an accredited high school diploma that helps develop critical employability skills as well as career and technical skills to prepare for employment. The Department of Education administers the program.

"Excel High School was a game-changer for me," said Dean Cassidy, a recent Arizona Excel Adult High School graduate. "At 42, I finally filled that educational void that had been nagging at me for years. The program was flexible, allowing me to balance my studies with being a stay-at-home dad to our newly adopted 11-year-old son. What surprised me most was how it became a family learning experience. My son would sit next to me, absorbing American history alongside me. It wasn't just about getting a diploma; it was about setting an example and showing that it's never too late to pursue education."

Interested residents can learn more and enroll by visiting the Excel High School webpage . After completing the application process, students will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to start the first course, Health and Fitness. The

Health and Fitness

course is a short course intended to familiarize students with the program and count towards the 21.5 credit diploma.

On average, students graduate in 8 months, many transferring previously earned high school, GED, HiSET or TASC credits. Upon graduation, students gain an accredited high school diploma, (not an equivalency).



Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School provides:



21.5-credit curriculum aligned to national standards.



24/7 online access to self-paced classes on an intuitive platform.



Academic support from staff who are subject matter experts.



Courses with built-in tools for

ELLs-non-native English speakers have access to course translations in 135 languages.



40 high-interest electives courses relevant to fast-growing occupations including science, technology and healthcare.



Success coaches and counselors to help students achieve their education and career goals.

Previously earned high school, or GED®,

HiSET® and TASC

credits accepted.

Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School is an award-winning online high school diploma program. Unlike other programs, Excel Adult High School has an academic focus that helps adults not only to receive their diplomas but prepare for what comes next-whether that's college, a promotion at work or a new career. The intuitive, online platform makes it easy for students to access self-paced courses anytime from anywhere.

Gale is also partnering with 20 Arizona public libraries to ensure those residents who are affected by the digital divide can gain access to this online program. Many public libraries across the state foster digital equity by lending laptops and hotspots. Additionally, patrons can access their library's free Wi-Fi, workspaces, computer terminals and software, along with programs and classes to help them develop essential technology skills.

"The Arizona Department of Education recognizes that an educated workforce leads to economic growth, where earning a high school diploma can unlock countless educational and career opportunities for individuals," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "The investments they've made in adult learning exemplify their strong commitment, and we're excited to be an approved facilitator to give more adults in Arizona a second chance at earning their high school diploma and pursuing their dreams."

Gale will be participating in the Phoenix Public Library's Educational Resource Expo on Thursday, August 8 at 4:30pm – 6:30pm in the College Depot Auditorium to answer any questions about the Arizona Workforce Diploma Program and to enroll interested students. Registration is required .

To learn more or sign up for Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School through the Arizona Workforce Diploma Program visit the Excel High School webpage .

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit

.

