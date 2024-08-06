Web3 Gaming Platform Overtake Successfully Concludes Somnis CBT, Sells Out CBT Passes And Achieves 83% Retention On First Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Somnis CBT Successfully Completed, CBT Passes Sell Out in 9 Hours. The game is being improved based on player feedback and OBT scheduled for mid-August.

Seoul, South Kore, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overtake (CEO Byoungjae Lee) announced that the CBT (closed beta test) for the first of their three blockchain games to be released this year, Somnis: Rumble Rush (hereinafter referred to as Somnis ), has successfully concluded. This CBT lasted from July 4th to 12th, with a total prize pool of $35,000, and was conducted for buyers of the non-transferable CBT pass which sold out within only 9 hours of release. Deciding to sell the CBT passes as non-transferable SBTs (soul-bound tokens) could not have been an easy decision, since it limits secondary trading. But due to this critical decision, Overtake was able to build a genuine gamer community that will be the cornerstone for Overtake's community in the future through its Somnis CBT.

Additionally, the Layerswap Bridge, essential for purchasing the CBT pass, experienced temporary overload due to the high level of interest and anticipation from global players. According to the company, not only did the CBT pass sales perform well, but players also participated enthusiastically in the gameplay, achieving a retention rate of 83% on the first day and 60% on the seventh day. Considering that the retention rates for typical games range between 20% and 30% on day 1 and 10~15% by day 7, these numbers are exceptionally high.

Players from multiple countries showed a high level of engagement during the CBT, with an average playtime exceeding 10 hours. Moreover, participants actively contributed to community building by creating various content, including gameplay guides, winning strategies, and play videos.

Overtake plans to launch the OBT (open beta test) for Somnis around mid-August. CEO Byoungjae Lee stated, "We plan to present an improved Somnis based on the feedback received during the CBT. We look forward to your continued support and participation in the OBT." Overtake intends to continuously communicate with players and enhance the game's quality. The successful conclusion of Somnis's CBT foreshadows a promising launch, garnering high expectations.

CONTACT: Kyungjun Shin kjshin(at)ottm.io