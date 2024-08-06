عربي


IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 31 - 2024


8/6/2024 12:16:19 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from July 29th to August 2nd, 2024
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/07/2024 FR0010259150 9 651 103,2608 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/07/2024 FR0010259150 3 502 103,2561 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 030 103,3034 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/07/2024 FR0010259150 900 103,2422 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/07/2024 FR0010259150 10 222 103,8240 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/07/2024 FR0010259150 7 135 103,8731 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 221 103,833 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 141 103,8204 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 920 104,7204 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2024 FR0010259150 3 959 104,6642 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2024 FR0010259150 716 104,6557 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2024 FR0010259150 599 104,4513 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2024 FR0010259150 6 605 103,0537 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2024 FR0010259150 3 085 103,1168 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2024 FR0010259150 559 102,9283 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2024 FR0010259150 534 103,1094 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/08/2024 FR0010259150 6 688 102,7985 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/08/2024 FR0010259150 2 843 102,7193 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/08/2024 FR0010259150 893 102,8131 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/08/2024 FR0010259150 1 009 102,5474 AQEU
TOTAL 67 212 103,5300

