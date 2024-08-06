IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 31 - 2024
Date
8/6/2024 12:16:19 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market
| Purchases of own shares from July 29th to August 2nd, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Name of the Issuer
| Identity code of the Issuer
| Day of the transaction
| Identity code of the financial instrument
| Total daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
| Market (MIC Code)
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 9 651
| 103,2608
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 3 502
| 103,2561
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 1 030
| 103,3034
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 900
| 103,2422
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 30/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 10 222
| 103,8240
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 30/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 7 135
| 103,8731
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 30/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 1 221
| 103,833
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 30/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 1 141
| 103,8204
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 31/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 4 920
| 104,7204
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 31/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 3 959
| 104,6642
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 31/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 716
| 104,6557
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 31/07/2024
| FR0010259150
| 599
| 104,4513
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 01/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 6 605
| 103,0537
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 01/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 3 085
| 103,1168
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 01/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 559
| 102,9283
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 01/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 534
| 103,1094
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 02/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 6 688
| 102,7985
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 02/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 2 843
| 102,7193
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 02/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 893
| 102,8131
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 02/08/2024
| FR0010259150
| 1 009
| 102,5474
| AQEU
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 67 212
| 103,5300
|
Attachment
Weekly report on shares repurchases from July 29th to August 2nd 2024
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108523335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.