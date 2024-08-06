Reverse Factoring Market To Reach $1.3 Trillion, Globally, By 2032 At 11.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global reverse factorings is growing due to several factors such as increasing investments by micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) in reverse factoring tools for pre-trade, post-trade, and examination of cross-asset and cross-market goods are driving the growth of the reverse factoring industry. Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Reverse Factoring Market by Category (Domestic and International), Institution (Banks and Non-banking Financial Institutions), and End-User (Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Information Technology, Healthcare, Construction and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the reverse factoring market was valued at the global reverse factoring market was valued at $0.5 trillion in 2023, and is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2032. Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: Prime determinants of growth The global reverse factorings market is growing due to several factors such as increasing investments by micro, small medium manufacturing enterprises (MSMEs) in reverse factoring tools for pre-trade, post-trade, and examination of cross-asset and cross-market goods are driving the growth of the reverse factoring industry. However, lack of standardization and perception of risk of fraud restrains the development of the market. In addition, the advancements in emerging technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain are creating robust market opportunities for the reverse factoring industry. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.5 trillion Market Size in 2032 $1.3 trillion CAGR 11.2% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Category, Financial Institution, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for working capital needs Growing importance of supply chain finance Rise in adoption of digitalization and advance technology in reverse factoring Opportunities Risk of fraud Restraint Growing popularity of online reverse factoring platform



Segments Highlights:

The domestic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

By category, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global Reverse Factoring market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to advancements in technology and the emergence of global trade platforms, due to which cross-border reverse factoring solutions are becoming more accessible. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of supply-chain finance solutions.

The bank segment is expected to garner the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

By financial institution, the bank segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global reverse factoring market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in popularity of digitalization to fill the current gaps in various financial services and shift in various banks' focus on offering enhanced consumer experience.

However, the NBFCs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the NBFIs offers improved transparency & flexibility in their reverse factoring solutions and helps various businesses in dealing with evolving supply chain and geopolitical environment, creating robust opportunities for the reverse factoring industry.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global reverse factoring market revenue and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe owing to increase in business activity levels, availability of quick expert advice for financial management from a majority of the firms, and significant penetration of the market leaders in the region.

Players: -

Accion International

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

Barclays Plc

Credit Suisse Group AG

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Drip Capital Inc.

eFactor Network

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

JP Morgan Chase & Co

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Reverse Factoring market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development

In January 2024, Ford Motor Company initiates a reverse factoring program with its suppliers, providing them with early payment options to ensure stability in the supply chain while optimizing working capital.

In March 2023, Walmart partnered with financial institutions to offer early payment options to its suppliers through reverse factoring, enabling them to access cash faster and improve financial liquidity.

The UK government announced reforms to the Prompt Payment Code, encouraging fairer payment practices within supply chains. While not specifically targeting reverse factoring, these reforms aim to address the broader issue of late payments.

In October 2022, Apple implemented a supply chain finance program, offering early payment options at discounted rates to its suppliers, enhancing supplier relationships and cash flow management.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the Reverse factoring Market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the reverse factoring market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing reverse factoring market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the Reverse factoring Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing reverse factoring market size, reverse factoring market share, reverse factoring market growth, and reverse factoring market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Reverse factoring Market Statistics.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players, and reverse factoring market forecast.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global reverse factoring market outlook, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Reverse Factoring Market Key Segments:

By Category

Domestic

International

By Financial Institution

Banks

Non-banking Financial Institutions

By End-User

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

Information Technology

Healthcare

Construction

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

