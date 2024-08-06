Executive 1 Media Group Reveals Researchers For Historic First African American Urgent Care Chain In The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care Mark as the First African American Owned Chain of Urgent Cares

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Executive 1 Group reveals the team of researchers, for the first African American Urgent Care research project for 2024. On February 16, 2024, Executive 1 Media Group, a California public relations firm, launched an extensive, nationwide initiative to document the first African American urgent care facilities in the United States. This cutting-edge study comprised of seasoned research experts: Taye E. Davis from (Ohio), Laura Turner from (Nevada), and Derrick Dzurko media firm owner.Over the course of three and a half months, the research team focused on two primary areas: the earliest records of African American-owned urgent care facilities and the broad progression of the industry itself, including its dominant players, over time. This in-depth research is anticipated to fill gaps in our understanding of the African American contribution to the urgent care sector and recognize their pivotal role in the healthcare landscape of the United States.During phase two of the research, the researchers discovered, the first African American-owned chain of urgent care facilities in the United States was established in California on March 21, 2001. Founded by Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen, Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care marked a significant milestone. Following its inception in August 2003, Dr. Allen expanded the brand by opening seven locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, creating the first African American-owned urgent care chain in the United States.Taye Davis, Historic Researcher stated:“Our integrity was important to this project. The history of African American medical pioneers is important for future generations. As the independent resource to the project, the professionalism and standards set by the Executive 1 Media Group, opened many unlocked doors to the research before us."Laura Turner, Senior PR Executive at Executive 1 Media Group, stated: "As a journalist, I find the research to be the most thrilling aspect of my work. Being a part of the team that helped reveal the historical importance of Dr. Allen's dedication to medicine and the communities around him, was both a privilege and an honor.”Executive 1 Media Group, a California public relations firm and advertising agency. They specialize in business and television development, product branding, publicist representation, press releases, AP news media, historic research, internet marketing, advertising, social media, and billboard advertising.Website:Media Inquiries: Derrick DzurkoEmail: ...Instagram: e1mgmediaX: ex1mediagroup......Source: Executive 1 Media Group

