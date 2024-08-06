NAPOLEON DYNAMITE REUNION AND ONLINE WATCHALONG SCREENING WITH JON HEDER AND EFREN RAMIREZ
Date
8/6/2024 12:16:05 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Napoleon Dynamite Reunion and online watchalong screening with Jon Heder & Efren Ramirez
Stars of the beloved film reunite to watch the film online with fans in a first of its kind live stream event.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the on-going 20th anniversary celebration of the release of NAPOLEON DYNAMITE, fans will be able to watch the iconic film virtually along with stars Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). In this first of its kind live-streamed presentation, fans of the beloved film can watch along live with the stars, and maybe some surprise guests, as they reminisce about their experiences and behind-the-scenes stories while the entire movie plays. The WatchAlong will be followed by a post-screening conversation.
Presented on
A portion of all proceeds will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer / LA Loves Alex's Lemonade.
The WatchAlong can be viewed on all popular browsers, phones and tablets. The event will last approximately 3 hours and is available in the US and Canada.
Ticket Price: $15 USD.
Tickets/Info. at
Press Contact:
...
(310) 641-4593
John T.
ViewSlipstream
+1 310-641-4593
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Napoleon Dynamite Reunion and online watchalong screening with Jon Heder & Efren Ramirez
MENAFN06082024003118003196ID1108523317
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.