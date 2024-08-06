NAPOLEON DYNAMITE REUNION AND ONLINE WATCHALONG SCREENING WITH JON HEDER AND EFREN RAMIREZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the on-going 20th anniversary celebration of the release of NAPOLEON DYNAMITE, fans will be able to watch the iconic film virtually along with stars Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). In this first of its kind live-streamed presentation, fans of the beloved film can watch along live with the stars, and maybe some surprise guests, as they reminisce about their experiences and behind-the-scenes stories while the entire movie plays. The WatchAlong will be followed by a post-screening conversation.Presented onA portion of all proceeds will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer / LA Loves Alex's Lemonade.The WatchAlong can be viewed on all popular browsers, phones and tablets. The event will last approximately 3 hours and is available in the US and Canada.Ticket Price: $15 USD.Tickets/Info. atPress Contact:...(310) 641-4593

