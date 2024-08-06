Ensoftek Announces Partnership With Blueprint To Enhance Drcloudehr With AI-Powered Scribe Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Blueprint's AI-driven capabilities seamlessly integrate with DrCloudEHR to introduce the groundbreaking DrCloudEHR AI-Scribe.

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ensoftek, creators of DrCloudEHR TM, are thrilled to reveal our new partnership with Blueprint, an AI-powered clinician enablement platform. This collaboration will integrate advanced AI into DrCloudEHR, boosting efficiency and accuracy in clinical documentation for healthcare professionals.Blueprint's AI-driven capabilities seamlessly integrate with DrCloudEHR to introduce the groundbreaking DrCloudEHR AI-Scribe. This innovative feature simplifies documentation, enabling clinicians to prioritize patient care over administrative duties.How It Works: Easy as 1-2-3Record a Live Session or Dictate a Summary: With a single click, clinicians can record their live sessions or dictate summaries directly into the platform.AI-Powered Note Generation: Blueprint's proprietary AI engine then generates a compliant clinical note within seconds, ensuring accuracy and thoroughness.Seamless Integration: The generated notes can be effortlessly copied into DrCloudEHR, ready for immediate use.Clinician BenefitsDrCloudEHR AI-Scribe offers substantial benefits for mental health clinicians, including:Increased Efficiency: Clinicians can save significant time on documentation, reducing administrative burdens and allowing more focus on patient interactions.Improved Accuracy: AI-driven notes ensure patient conversations are accurately captured and documented, enhancing the quality of care.Enhanced Adoption of Measurement-Informed Care: With the efficiency of AI-Scribe, clinicians are seeing up to a 30% increase in the adoption of measurement-informed care practices.HIPAA Compliance: The integration ensures that all data handling complies with HIPAA regulations, maintaining the highest standards of patient privacy and security.Economic and Stress-Free SolutionDrCloudEHR AI-Scribe is a cost-effective solution that streamlines clinical note-taking. With a user-friendly interface, clinicians can increase productivity and reduce stress for a more efficient workflow."We are thrilled to partner with Blueprint to bring AI-powered scribe technology to DrCloudEHR," said Ramana Reddy, CEO at Ensoftek. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to enhancing clinician efficiency and improving patient care through innovative technology."About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHRTMDrCloudEHRTM is a digital health solution to redefine whole-person care and elevate the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. It seamlessly integrates clinical, executive, and financial data, harnessing the power of actionable intelligence. It is a transformative platform that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and fosters a tightly integrated, efficient healthcare delivery network. Its comprehensive approach is strategically designed to increase access to healthcare, facilitate recovery, and optimize therapeutic outcomes, revolutionizing healthcare delivery and management.DrCloudEHR serves a range of health and human services agencies/providers/treatment centers, including public health, mental health/psychiatry, substance abuse/addiction, crisis services, family and children's services, intellectual/developmental disabilities, education/school health centers, veteran homes, and certified community behavioral health centers.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visitAbout BlueprintBlueprint is an AI-powered clinician enablement platform designed to help mental health clinicians deliver high-quality care more efficiently. Blueprint's AI Scribe product converts clinician-patient conversations into auto-generated documentation, saving clinicians hours per week and helping them spend more time focused on their patients. Blueprint is designed specifically for mental and behavioral health clinicians, with fine-tuned models and workflows to meet their unique needs. For more information, visit .

