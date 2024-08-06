(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sequentur Named to CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 List

- Roman Gruzdev, CEO of SequenturCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sequentur LLC, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in CRN's Fast Growth 150 list for 2024, landing at spot 77. This esteemed ranking is awarded to solution providers who have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past two years.This achievement is a testament to Sequentur's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT Managed Services and Cybersecurity Solutions to its clients. The company's consistent growth and innovation have been recognized industry-wide, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the IT Managed Services sector.In addition to this recent accolade, Sequentur also made CRN's MSP 500 list earlier this year for the third consecutive year, highlighting its ongoing dedication to excellence in managed service provision."We are incredibly proud to be recognized on CRN's Fast Growth 150 list," said Sequentur CEO Roman Gruzdev. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of IT Managed Services and innovative solutions."Sequentur's rapid growth can be attributed to its comprehensive suite of services, including Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity & Compliance solutions, and Cloud services. The company's focus on customer satisfaction has enabled it to attract and retain a diverse client base across various industries.For more information about Sequentur and its Managed IT Services, visit .###About CRN's Fast Growth 150The Fast Growth 150 list by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recognizes the fastest-growing solution providers in North America based on their two-year growth rate and annual gross sales. The list is a valuable resource for identifying companies that are making significant strides in the IT channel and shaping the future of the industry.About Sequentur LLCFounded in 2007, Sequentur is a leading provider of Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity and Compliance, and Microsoft Solutions that specializes in empowering businesses with the tools and solutions they need to excel in today's digital world. Sequentur has won numerous awards that showcases its commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to helping clients navigate the complexities of technology and achieve their business objectives.

