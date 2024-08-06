KATE BOYTEK UNVEILS FIERY NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'HOUSE FIRE'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kate Boytek on her new style and smokey vocal performanceNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- West Virginia-based singer-songwriter and country music sensation Kate Boytek ignites the screen with the premiere of her new music video, 'House Fire' . This visually stunning and emotionally charged clip showcases Boytek's signature reflective writing style, centered around relationships, but with a bold twist highlighting her powerful voice."House Fire" stands out for its vivid imagery, heavier rhythms, and wider vocal range, marking a departure from Kate's previous releases.“Music is so versatile. I don't want to be stagnant and love to explore all the options,” commented Kate on her new style and smokey vocal performance.Directed by award-winning filmmaker Robert Tinnell and edited by Desirae Williams of Allegheny Image Factory (Charles Wesley Godwin), the video was filmed with her band and crew in the mountains just outside of Boytek's hometown Logan West Virginia, capturing the fiery spirit and energy of the song.Co-written by Jason Wyatt (Kid Rock, Lost Trailers) and Mason Douglas (Hardy), and recorded with an ensemble of top-tier Nashville musicians, the“House Fire” music video resonates deeply with listeners and showcases Kate's versatility as an artist.Adding to the excitement, "House Fire" has been picked up by the popular video game Grand Theft Auto, providing a global audience to Kate's dynamic singing. The video premiered live on Gray Television's NBC affiliate WSAZ TV in conjunction with TheRealWV .About Kate BoytekKate Boytek is a West Virginia-based singer/songwriter who has performed at venues across America. She has shared co-writing credits with top Nashville songwriters, including Britton Cameron (Lonestar, Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Sister Hazel), Brian Carper (Aaron Lewis, Walker McGuire), and the Davisson Brothers Band, fellow West Virginians who were gracious enough to help introduce Kate around Nashville. Kate and her band have performed with several high-profile artists like Jo Dee Messina, Joe Nichols, Easton Corbin, LoCash, Drew Parker, Lonestar, Chris Cagle, Ronnie McDowell, American Idol winner Noah Thompson, and Little Texas. You can visit her online at .

