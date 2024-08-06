ELEMENT 29 LLC Relocates To New Office To Accommodate Growth And Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New office enhances growth, innovation, and project delivery for private and clients with a strategic location near Tampa.

LAND O LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELEMENT 29 LLC, a leader in advanced and engineering services, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters. This move reflects ELEMENT 29 LLC's ongoing growth and commitment to delivering top-tier services to both private and government clients.

The new office will support the company's expanding team and enhance its capabilities with modern workspaces, advanced technology, and collaborative areas designed to foster innovation and excellence.

"We are excited to move to our new headquarters," said Bill Cassidy, President & CEO of ELEMENT 29 LLC. "This new location provides the space and resources needed to continue our growth and better serve our clients."

Strategic Location

Based just north of Tampa, in Land O' Lakes, FL, ELEMENT 29 LLC's new headquarters is 20 minutes from Tampa International Airport and 30 minutes from MacDill Air Force Base, home to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM). This proximity facilitates timely and effective collaboration with both private and key defense clients.

"Our new location offers improved accessibility and convenience for our clients and partners," added Cassidy. "This strategic positioning enhances our ability to support both private and government entities with unmatched responsiveness and expertise."

Innovative Environment

The new office features a modern design, state-of-the-art technology, and advanced workspaces that foster collaboration, creativity, and productivity. This innovative environment will support ELEMENT 29 LLC's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions and maintain the highest standards of quality and innovation.

Commitment to Excellence

ELEMENT 29 LLC leverages its licensed multidisciplinary engineering expertise to deliver unparalleled services across various technological domains. Our core attributes-collaborative teamwork, innovative problem-solving, technical proficiency, and regulatory acumen-enable us to seamlessly manage and execute projects requiring diverse engineering prowess. We prioritize client-centric approaches, sustainability, and cutting-edge practices, defining our commitment to excellence in navigating the complex landscape of technology-driven projects.

About ELEMENT 29 LLC

Based just north of Tampa, in Land O' Lakes, FL, ELEMENT 29 LLC is a premier technology and engineering consulting firm offering a comprehensive range of services. Specializing in advanced multi-disciplined engineering solutions, sustainability initiatives, and client-centric approaches, ELEMENT 29 LLC supports NASA and various industries with innovative solutions in instrumentation, controls engineering, and more. The company excels in managing complex government contracts, ensuring high standards in project delivery and execution. ELEMENT 29 LLC also develops integrated technological solutions for modern military and defense applications, continually leading in innovation to enhance national security and operational efficiency.

ELEMENT 29 LLC's new address:

16703 Early Riser Ave

Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

For more information about ELEMENT 29 LLC and its services, please visit .

