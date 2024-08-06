Kia Wins Newsweek Autos Awards Top Picks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kia received six awards across numerous categories, including Best Vehicle for Commuters

Kia America earned six honors in the 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards. Individual vehicle awards included: Best Vehicle for Commuters for the Kia Sportage, Top Pick for Tomorrow Seekers for the all-electric Kia EV9, Top Pick for Empty Nesters for the Kia Sorento, Top Pick for Empty Nesters for the Kia Carnival, Top Pick for First-Time Car Buyers for the Kia Seltos, and Top Pick for Commuters for the Kia Niro.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized with six awards in the 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This achievement is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The Kia Sportage being named best vehicle for commuters underscores our dedication to providing exceptional driving experiences that meet the diverse needs of our customers. We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver vehicles that set new standards in the industry."

This is the fourth year for the Newsweek Autos Awards. The awards are, for the first time, being given out in psychographic categories, which match 13 types of new car buyers and their vehicle purchasing priorities. Each category has its own criteria and is measured from the perspective of a person in that lifestyle category.

All vehicles on the market today in the U.S. were evaluated, considered, and rated in each of the 13 psychographic categories.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.



2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

